Becky Hammon Tears Into Kelsey Plum During Aces Timeout vs. Liberty
The Las Vegas Aces are currently taking on the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals.
The two-time defending WNBA champion Aces already have their backs against the wall. After losing Game 1 by a score of 87-77, Las Vegas can't afford to come up short again in Game 2 and need to win three straight games against the Liberty, who have been the WNBA's best team by a wide margin all season long.
While the Aces aren't playing poorly on Tuesday, it seems that head coach Becky Hammon is feeling the pressure. This is illustrated by Hammon screaming at Aces guard Kelsey Plum for some reason during a timeout in the first half,
X user @MrAcosta89 posted a video of this interaction, where a visibly infuriated Hammon was screaming and pointing at Plum, who was sitting down on the bench. After a few seconds of this, Plum threw her hands up in the air as if to say, "You're right." Hammon then kept yelling for a few more seconds before appearing to move on to drawing up a play.
Other fans who are watching the game on TV have noticed that Hammon looks visibly upset during the game.
Plum is struggling from the field on Tuesday, scoring just 3 points on 1-5 shooting in 15 minutes played through the first half. She has also been a liability on defense, as the Liberty appear to have a clear game plan of going at Plum directly; which has led to the Liberty taking a six-point lead into halftime.
Given how elite of a shooter Plum is, we wouldn't put it past her to turn things around during the second half. She'll certainly need to if she wants to stay on her head coach's good side.