BET Panel 'Applauds' Caitlin Clark Standing Up for Black Women
The hottest topic of the women's basketball community this month has been Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's comments in a December 10 article from Time, where she said she wanted to use her privilege "as a white person" to "elevate Black women".
While most in the sports media space have praised Clark's comments, others have not been so embracing.
However, a panel on BET (Black Entertainment Television) from their "Year in Black 2024" show praised the 22-year-old for her words.
"I love Angel Reese, let's get to it, and has made a name for herself, and I love Caitlin Clark, she's awesome as well," social media entrepreneur and comedian Pretty Vee said.
"[They're] Elevating the game, and really bringing attention to the investment that needs to happen so women can also benefit," added CBS Weekend News anchor Jericka Duncan.
"I think both of those ladies definitely brought limelight to the WNBA," actor and comedian Michael Blackson said. "Since [Clark and Reese joined], there has definitely been a difference."
Later on, stand-up comedian and actress Ms. Pat added, "You know what I like about [Caitlin Clark]? She just came out and said how much she respects Black women, and the internet was tearing her apart, and she stood on business.
"So anytime you can get White women to finally stand up for Black women... I applaud the White woman," Ms. Pat added.
It's cool to hear Clark (and Reese) receive their well-deserved flowers for their impact on not just women's basketball, but all pop culture.