Breanna Stewart Baffled by Referee Reset Timeout Confusion in Liberty Loss to Dream

The New York Liberty lost to the Atlanta Dream 101-98 in overtime on Wednesday, giving the Dream a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals series.

The final possession in the game was strange, to say the least. The Liberty were inbounding the ball along the baseline under their own basket with 4.3 seconds left. They had a reset timeout remaining, which would have allowed them to advance the ball and get a much better opportunity to score.

Yet, they didn't call a timeout. Leonie Fiebich threw the ball down the court; it somehow found Breanna Stewart, and Stewart chucked up a shot from very long range that hit nothing but air as the clock ran out.

The entire possession, ESPN play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco could be heard questioning why the Liberty weren't calling their reset timeout.

The Liberty HAD A TIMEOUT and decided NOT to use it 😭😭😭



The WNBA needs to be studied pic.twitter.com/ZDG4xe2xKv — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 8, 2026

Stewart spoke with the media after the game and suggested the referees might not have known whether New York had a reset timeout.

"This is not blaming the refs, but when I ask both refs if we have a reset timeout at the end, and they tell us, 'No.' And then we leave the game with a reset timeout, it's pretty frustrating," Stewart said.

"Like, yeah, okay, I kind of got a good look at the end. But would just love to have some clarity on that situation as well," she added.

Breanna Stewart just said the refs told them that they didn’t have a re set timeout left.



Oh Yea , I need Kevin Fahy and this crew fired @CathyEngelbert



Wnba ain’t a serious league ✌️ pic.twitter.com/i5KtMb74l7 — Gio (@jsmove7) October 8, 2026

She later added, "I asked [one referee], I said, 'Do we have a reset timeout?' And he said, 'I'm going to check at the table.' So then, he looked to [another referee], and she said no, so then he told me no."

Referees Can't Be Blamed for Liberty's Not Calling a Reset Timeout

There's no reason for Stewart t be lying about how her interaction with the referees went, especially because she surely would have called timeout if she knew her team had one.

Liberty head coach Chris DeMarco echoed Stewart's comments and said that the referees said they didn't have a reset timeout.

Yet, it should be somebody's job on the Liberty's bench to know how many reset timeouts there are. They shouldn't have to rely on the referees to know that.

Granted, the referees should know, or at least make sure to find out the correct answer when they're asked. But if Ryan Ruocco knows how many reset timeouts there are, somebody on the Liberty's coaching staff certainly should know as well.

The bottom line is that New York is down 2-0 and must win three straight against the Dream, or else their season will be over.