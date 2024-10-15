Breanna Stewart Breaks Silence on Threatening Message Sent to Wife After Game 1 Liberty Loss
An October 14 article from the New York Post's Joe Marino and Steve Janoski reported a horrific anti-gay email that was sent to Marta Xargay Casademont, who is the wife of New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart, after the Liberty lost Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx.
Per the article, "Stewart’s wife, former pro basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, walked into the NYPD’s 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on Thursday to report the heinous email, which said, 'I hope someone shoots your wife dead, f–k you d—es [sic], I hope you both die,' among other things, police sources said.
The story of this terrible message made waves on social media on Monday once news of it was released.
While neither Stewart nor Casademont addressed the comment publicly on Monday, the 2023 WNBA MVP conducted an exclusive interview with NBA Today on Tuesday to address the threatening message.
"It came after the Game 1 loss, and sometimes people are taking things a little bit too far and out of context," Stewart told ESPN's Malika Andrews. 'And Marta had gotten homophobic death threats, a few other things... but just making sure that we're doing as much as possible to continue to make sure that our team and the league is aware of the situation, and continued to keep everybody safe."
When Andrews asked Stewart what the players say to one another in the wake of these hateful messages, Stewart said, "I think what we say to one another is, inside of this league, it's kind of like 'Why is this happening?' Because we are the most inclusive league in all of professional sports, and I can say that with confidence.
"But there's no place for hate, homophobic, racism... but knowing that this is happening, not only in this league but really around the world, it's unacceptable," Stewart continued.
Major props to Stewart for being willing to speak out about something no human, pro athlete or otherwise, should have to deal with.