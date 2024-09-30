Women's Fastbreak On SI

Breanna Stewart Is Motivated By Becky Hammon Disrespect In Liberty-Aces Rematch

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart did not forget being mocked by Becky Hammon after the WNBA Finals and is taking it out on the Las Vegas Aces.

Robin Lundberg

Sep 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Breanna Stewart did not forget being mocked after last year's WNBA Finals.

Stewart shot just 3-17 from the floor in the decisive game that saw the Las Vegas Aces win the championship at the expense of the New York Liberty.

Something Becky Hammon reminded the 2023 MVP of at the victory parade.

Hammon ended a celebratory exchange by throwing Stewart some shade, stating, "3 for 17 is you need to talk about it."

But Stewart didn't talk about it, she was about it in Game 1 of the semi-finals between the Liberty and Aces this time around.

Breanna dropped 20 points in the first half and finished with 34, while clearly outplaying this year's unanimous MVP A'ja Wilson.

And it was confirmed that Stewie was indeed motivated by the slight. ESPN broadcaster Holly Rowe revealed as much during a reporting segment in the game.

Stewart's teammate Sabrina Ionescu may have also had a chip on her shoulder, since the Aces mocked her for doing the famous "night night" celebration at the parade as well.

Sabrina cooked Las Vegas in the second half, tallying a total of 21 points, and sinking several crowd pleasing threes.

This also led to an exchange with New York icon Spike Lee, who Ionescu now seems to be buddy buddy with.

It was only one win for the Liberty, but in some ways it served as a measure of revenge. Next up for New York would of course be winning the series.

More performances like the one on Sunday from Stewart, and Ionescu, will make that a likely proposition for the team that boasted the best record in the WNBA all season.

