Breanna Stewart's Hilarious Snitching Habit vs. Ex-UConn Teammates Exposed in WNBA Finals
With their 80-66 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, the New York Liberty evened up the WNBA Finals at 1-1 with Game 3 set to take place in Minnesota on Wednesday.
The Liberty's leading scorer was superstar and 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who finished the game with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. She also played excellent defense, setting the single-game WNBA finals record with a whopping 7 steals in the Game 2 contest.
However, Stewart's attempt to steal a call in the fourth quarter seemed to capture the most attention.
With less than one minute in the game, Lynx star Napheesa Collier appeared to throw a ball either at or swiftly toward a referee out of frustration.
The ESPN broadcast caught Stewart, who was standing next to Collier, emphatically gesturing that Collier should receive a technical foul for the throw.
Many fans noted that not only are Collier (who did not end up receiving a technical foul for the throw) and Stewart the two co-founders of the Unrivaled Basketball League that starts in January, but they also played at UConn together.
And this isn't the first time Stewart has hilariously tried to snitch on one of her former teammates this year. In the Gold Medal game of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Stewart went viral for pointing at the three-point line after former Huskies teammate and Team France star Gabby Williams made a buzzer-beater shot that, if she had been behind the line, would have sent the game to overtime.
X user @JN21666 pointed both instances out in a viral post on Sunday that wrote, "Stewie dont give a damn who you are, opps/friends/huskies, she’s snitching regardless😭".
Stewart seems to believe that if you aren't snitching, you aren't trying.