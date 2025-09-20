Breanna Stewart Sends Blunt 3-Word Verdict on Liberty Future Before WNBA Free Agency

The WNBA will have a new champion this season, as the 2024 league champion New York Liberty were eliminated from the postseason with their 79-73 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on September 19, which came largely on the back of Mercury star Alyssa Thomas producing a triple-double.

Heading into this season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Liberty would at least return to the WNBA Finals this year. Then they started the season off with nine straight victories, and many became convinced that nobody could keep this team from winning two straight league titles.

But things went off the rails from there. The team dealt with several injuries, and their on-court chemistry seemingly regressed, as evidenced by their 18-17 record after the nine-game winning streak. The team was not headed in the right direction heading into the playoffs, and now their season has come to an end.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) steals the ball from Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) in overtime during Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breanna Stewart Gets Clear About New York Liberty Future

Most of the Liberty's top players (Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, and Natasha Cloud) will become free agents this offseason; as will almost every other league veteran, in advance of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA, which is currently being negotiated by the league and its players) that's slated to be instituted for the 2026 campaign. Therefore, there's a world where the Liberty's roster looks a lot different in just a few months.

But it doesn't seem that Breanna Stewart has any intention of signing elsewhere, which she conveyed when asked where she thinks the team stands right now and what New York's future might look like.

"I'm coming back," Stewart said.

Stewart then looked right at Ionescu, seemingly putting her on the spot to also answer. Ionescu paused, nodded her head, and then realized Stewart expected her to say something.

"Ye-Yeah," Ionescu added.

Stewie making sure Sabrina bringing her ass back to NY got me WEAK 😭



pic.twitter.com/93ZYZQRmdL — cancun domo🏝️🍸 (@ddubxdo) September 20, 2025

While Ionescu's initial answer (albeit given while she was off-guard) doesn't convey the same finality as Stewart's, as Ionescu elaborated on her answer, it became clear that she does intend to stay in New York.

Breanna Stewart's 3-Word Response to Sandy Brondello Question Speaks Volumes

Stewart had another telling three-word reaction to a question postgame, after a reporter asked, "What would you to to those who question whether Sandy should be here next year to coach you guys again?"

"What the f***?" Stewart responded under her breath, which was still picked up by her microphone.

this is fryinggg me pic.twitter.com/rKa2mw4Pz0 — iz ও (@sunkisses4bella) September 20, 2025

Stewart then went on to praise how Brondello handled the adversity their team faced this season, and said the Liberty won't be pointing fingers.

"We have Sandy's back," Stewart concluded.

It will be fascinating to follow how New York's offseason shakes out.

Recommended Reading: