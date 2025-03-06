Breanna Stewart Sends UConn Clear 4-Word Message Before NCAA March Madness
The No. 3 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team will begin its postseason run on Saturday, March 8, during the quarterfinal round of the 2025 Big East Tournament.
While it's still unclear who the Huskies will play on Saturday, they're surely going to be a large favorite considering they went undefeated in conference play during the regular season. Therefore, although winning the Big East Tournament is undoubtedly important to Geno Auriemma and his team, the real prize is the 2025 NCAA National Championship at the end of March Madness.
Someone who knows a thing or two about UConn National Championships is Breanna Stewart, who won four consecutive national titles during her time with the Huskies, from 2012-2016.
Stewart's final college season is the last time the Huskies have won an NCAA National Championship. And during a March 6 appearance on ESPN, Stewart sent a clear message to the current roster to hopefully help them toward reclaiming that glory.
"The time is now," Stewart said when asked what her message to UConn would be, per an X post from @espnW. "We train, and we practice for all the moments in March, and we are officially in March. The madness is gonna begin and go after what you deserve."
Stewart also spoke about how great it has been to see Paige Bueckers playing fully healthy this season and seemingly soaking in what will be her final college season before likely becoming the No. 1 pick of the WNBA Draft.
But the WNBA is probably not on Bueckers' mind right now. She's instead surely heeding Stewart's words and hoping to bring a National Championship home.