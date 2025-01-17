Breanna Stewart Shows Caitlin Clark Support in Noting Unrivaled Player Safety Steps
On January 13, it was reported that a man from Texas named Michael Lewis was arrested in Indianapolis after he, "sent sexually violent messages from his X account to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and then drove to Indianapolis," according to an article from Matt Christy of FOX 59.
Lewis was charged with stalking, a low-level felony, after authorities traced his X messages and learned that they were, "coming from an IP address at a Hilton hotel in downtown Indianapolis. The hotel is a few blocks from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Fever practices and plays."
This is obviously an extremely scary situation for anybody to be subject to, especially for a 22-year-old woman like Clark who is so often in the public eye.
Thankfully, the threat appears to be past with Lewis having been detained.
The new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league begins its inaugural season later today. And during a recent media availability session, New York Liberty and Mist BC superstar (and Unrivaled co-founder) Breanna Stewart was asked about recent cyberstalking cases women's basketball players have faced, and what potential safety measures Unrivaled has in place to address similar situations in case they arise.
"With the rapid growth of the league, it's amazing to be in this position, but also really staying safe in everything that you're doing," Stewart said, per an X post from NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire.
"Happy that Caitlin is not having to deal with that any longer, but we have a ton of security here," she added.
"You guys [have] seen them everywhere, and making sure that whether we post pictures on social media, nothing is real-time. Because that's when... they're really able to figure out where you are."
It's good to hear that Unrivaled is making an effort to keep its players as safe as possible.