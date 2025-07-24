Brittney Griner Admits Being 'Ignited' by Pregame Moment Amid Mercury Return

WNBA legend Brittney Griner spent the first 11 seasons of her professional basketball career with the Phoenix Mercury. During that time, she was a 2014 WNBA champion, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, a three-time All-WNBA first-team honoree, and a two-time scoring champion.

Griner then signed with the Atlanta Dream in free agency this past offseason, a decision that stemmed in part because Diana Taurasi, who was Griner's partner in crime in Phoenix, announced that she was going to retire before the 2025 season began.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) wait to check in to the game on Sept. 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This decision has worked out for both sides. Griner has been a key catalyst to the Dream looking like WNBA championship contenders this season (despite being 4-6 in their last 10 games) while a new-look Mercury roster has a 15-8 record, which puts them at No. 3 in the league standings.

Brittney Griner Gets Honest About Tribute Upon Mercury Return

Griner's Dream faced the Mercury in Phoenix on July 23, in what marked the first time Griner played against her former franchise. And before the game began, the Mercury honored Griner with a pregame tribute that highlighted some of her most iconic moments with the franchise and thanked her for her contributions.

Brittney Griner is experiencing all the emotions watching the Mercury's tribute to her.



Phoenix welcomes back BG. 👏@FOX10Phoenix @brittneygriner pic.twitter.com/hQK7FJaCsk — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) July 24, 2025

Griner was quoted in a July 23 article from ESPN speaking about this pregame moment, and said, "When I looked over and saw D and Penny over there, it kind of ignited me a little bit." She is referring to Taurasi and another former teamamte, Penny Taylor, sitting courtside during the reunion game.

"Just being back on the court where I basically started my career on, played the majority of it, it just felt good. The crowd, seeing familiar faces, hearing old stories, signing jerseys that I've signed like a thousand times, it was good. It was a really good feeling," she added.

It was cool to see Griner getting her much-deserved flowers in this way.

