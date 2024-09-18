Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson Ejected After Nearly Coming To Blows
With the WNBA in its last week of the regular season, there is a playoff intensity and atmosphere in most arenas right now.
Some teams seem to be peaking and playing great basketball, while others have not performed up to their expectations this season, and are still struggling to right the ship.
Two teams in the latter category are the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury. While the Sparks weren't expected to be a top-tier team this year, the loss of rookie Cameron Brink due to injury was devastating for their chances of success, and they've amassed the league's worst record at 7-31.
The Mercury are going to make the playoffs; albeit as a No. 7 seed. Given how talented their roster is, this placement has got to be frustrating for Phoenix players.
And frustration got the better of both Mercury star forward Brittney Griner and Sparks rookie standout Rickea Jackson on Tuesday.
With a few seconds to go before halftime of the Phoenix vs. Los Angeles game, Griner and Jackson got tangled up while jockeying for rebound position during a free throw. Griner then threw an elbow backward toward Jackson's head, which made Jackson appear to say a few choice words at Griner.
The two kept jawing at each other for a few seconds before both seemed to physically lash out at each other at the same time.
At this point, Griner began running toward Jackson with her hands balled into fists, clearly ready to throw hands. Jackson began to retreat as Griner was grabbed and restrained by an assistant coach.
The two kept yelling at each other while being restrained by teammates, coaches, and referees, and both Griner and Jackson were ejected from the game as a result of their heated exchange.
Given that Griner is listed as seven inches taller and 30 pounds heavier than Jackson, much respect to the rookie for standing up to her for as long as she did.
There's clearly no love lost between these two superstars; both of whom will likely get fined after the dust clears from this scuffle.