Brittney Griner Sends Clear Message on Viral Lip Reading Claim About Caitlin Clark

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner found herself at the center of social media controversy last month when some fans thought she made a disparaging comment about Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark upon fouling out of a May 22 game.

The game's broadcast caught a clearly frustrated Griner saying something as she returned to the Dream bench after fouling out of the game. While there's no audio of this moment, some who tried to read Griner's lips thought she called Clark "trash" along with making other scathing comments.

Brittney Griner calls Caitlin Clark a “trash, fcking white girl”..



Any comment? @WNBA pic.twitter.com/CY8bZRmR70 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 24, 2025

However, there's no proof of Griner saying this, so all of these claims are merely that.

Griner was asked about this moment before her team's June 15 game against the Washington Mystics and said, "I remember fouling out, being mad. I remember fouling out on, I believe it was [Natasha] Howard driving to the basket. They said I put my hand in."

"I really can't remember what I said, honestly," Griner later added.

But the story doesn't end here. Griner was asked about this more specifically when speaking on June 15, as she was asked directly about the claims that she had said something about Caitlin Clark.

"No. Would never say that," Griner said, per an X post from OutKick. "Like, there's no place for that in our league. Wouldn't say that. I was mad about a call... I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language."

NEW: Brittney Griner DENIES saying “f***ing white girl” towards Caitlin Clark.



Despite earlier saying she couldn’t remember what she said on the bench.



via OutKick’s @RealDanZak pic.twitter.com/uZAL8utpFE — OutKick (@Outkick) June 15, 2025

Hopefully this can put an end to any speculation about what Griner had said in that moment.

Recommended Reading: