Brittney Griner Sends Clear Message on Viral Lip Reading Claim About Caitlin Clark

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner got honest about whether she made disrespectful comments about Caitlin Clark after fouling out of a WNBA game last month.
May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner watches from the bench in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner found herself at the center of social media controversy last month when some fans thought she made a disparaging comment about Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark upon fouling out of a May 22 game.

The game's broadcast caught a clearly frustrated Griner saying something as she returned to the Dream bench after fouling out of the game. While there's no audio of this moment, some who tried to read Griner's lips thought she called Clark "trash" along with making other scathing comments.

However, there's no proof of Griner saying this, so all of these claims are merely that.

Griner was asked about this moment before her team's June 15 game against the Washington Mystics and said, "I remember fouling out, being mad. I remember fouling out on, I believe it was [Natasha] Howard driving to the basket. They said I put my hand in."

"I really can't remember what I said, honestly," Griner later added.

But the story doesn't end here. Griner was asked about this more specifically when speaking on June 15, as she was asked directly about the claims that she had said something about Caitlin Clark.

"No. Would never say that," Griner said, per an X post from OutKick. "Like, there's no place for that in our league. Wouldn't say that. I was mad about a call... I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language."

Hopefully this can put an end to any speculation about what Griner had said in that moment.

Grant Young
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

