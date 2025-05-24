Brittney Griner Sends Explicit 3-Word Message to Referee at Dream Halftime Interview
The Atlanta Dream improved to 2-2 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 83-75 win over the Dallas Wings, who have yet to win a game since Paige Bueckers' professional debut.
The Dream were keen to get back in the winning column after a disappointing 81-76 defeat to the Indiana Fever on May 22. Veteran star center Brittney Griner was essentially a non-factor in that loss, as she got in foul trouble early and therefore had limited minutes. She amassed 5 points and 7 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
But Briner bounced back in impressive fashion on May 24, finishing the win over Dallas with 15 points and 8 rebounds in 30 minutes played.
However, a moment Griner had during a halftime interview is getting all the attention.
Griner spoke with the CBS Sports broadcast at halftime. Right as the interview began, the game's referees could be seen walking behind her in order to head to the locker room. Before speaking in the interview, Griner gave one referee a death glare before going over to them and expressing frustration about how they handled a play in the first half.
Once the referees walked away, Griner screamed, "Be f****** better!" at them before returning to the interview.
This clip has since gone viral, with fans on social media getting a kick out of Griner's explicit message.
Hopefully the 10-time WNBA All-Star felt like she got her message across, because there's a chance she's going to get fined by the league for her harsh choice of words.