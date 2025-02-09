Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu to Star in Massive Nike Super Bowl Ad
February 9, 2025, is something of a holiday in the United States, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off in Super Bowl LIX.
While millions upon millions of fans are eager to see who will win this rematch of Super Bowl LVII two years ago, there are surely other future spectators who care more about seeing the commercials that occur during breaks in the game.
Companies go all-out when it comes to crafting their expensive Super Bowl commercials. According to a February 9 article from the Wall Street Journal's Suzanne Vranica, Nike is going all-in on women's sports with their big commercial during this year's big game.
"WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and a powerhouse lineup of more than half a dozen other female athletes, including Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka and track star Sha'carri Richardson, are all set to appear in Nike's 90-second commercial which will air during the National Football League's championship game," the article wrote.
It also added, "The new ad, three times the length of most Super Bowl spots, delivers a message of resilience and defiance. Featuring WNBA stars Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu, along with other elite female athletes, it showcases the women shooting, jumping, running—hyping up fans and even crying—while a voice-over lists the many things female athletes are told they can't do.
"As Led Zeppelin's 'Whole Lotta Love' plays in the background of the commercial, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii's voice calls out some of the limitations society imposes. 'You can't make demands. You can't be proud. You can't stand out,' she intones. After building this tension, Doechii delivers the final line of the spot: 'Whatever you do, you can't win. So Win.'"
Sounds like the women's basketball world will have something to watch for during Sunday's Super Bowl, even if they couldn't care less about the NFL.