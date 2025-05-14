Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson WNBA MVP Odds Incite Intense Fan Debate
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson was about as easy of a choice for 2024 WNBA MVP as possible, given that she set the record for most points ever scored in a WNBA regular season. However, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark made a solid case for herself, despite it only being her rookie season in the league.
Clark ultimately finished fourth in 2024 WNBA MVP voting. But the expectation is that after she had a full offseason of resting and WNBA-specific training this past offseason, combined with an elite roster of players now around her, Clark's chances of winning MVP this year have increased.
Yahoo Sports made an X post on May 13 that reflected this, showing a graphic that featured BetMGM Sportsbook's most recent 2025 WNBA MVP odds. In the post, it shows that Clark is the current favorite at +195. Wilson is right behind her at +200 while Lynx star Napheesa Collier is +250.
Fans don't seem to agree that these neck and neck odds are completely warranted.
One X user back Clark by writing, "By the All Star game race will be over. CC will be MVP cause she’ll be on pace to crush the points generated for a season".
Another added, "Caitlin Clark will be the MVP, i have no proof but I have no doubt either."
Other fans are favoring A'ja Wilson. One wrote, "So when A’ja wins I make money?"
"Clark could never be neck to neck with Aja at mvp race even in her wildest prime," another fan replied.
While it's still probably too early to assess how the 2025 WNBA MVP race will truly play out, it seems that a great race will be in store.
