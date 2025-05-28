Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Admits Change of Plans for Life Goal

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has made a pivot when it comes to one of her biggest off-court life goals.

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) speaks during a press conference before a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

During a November 4, 2024, episode of the Fresh Tawk podcast (which is hosted by Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball player Jada Gyamfi), Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark spoke about a life goal that she has, which has nothing to do with basketball.

"One day I have to accomplish [owning a restaurant]," Clark said. "And I always told my mom I was gonna open this called the Rib Shack. I don't know why. I wanted to have a barbecue... No, [the name] was Rib Crib! Literally every time I drove by it, I told my mom, I'm like, 'That's my lot. That's where I'm gonna build the Rib Crib.' I wanted to have a restaurant."

When another member of the podcast told her she still can, Clark said, "I know. I will, hopefully."

Clark was interviewed by Nasha Smith of Forbes for a May 27 article. And at one point in their discussion, Smith asked Clark about her Rib Crib restaurant dreams.

"Growing up, there was always this plot of land that I would drive by on my way home from school with my parents. I loved cooking. I loved baking. I always wanted to help my mom. I loved going to new restaurants. Obviously, I wanted to have a restaurant. Now, I still do want to have a restaurant, but I don’t want to call it the Rib Crib anymore," Clark said.

"When I was a kid, I loved ribs for some reason. It’s what I wanted for every birthday. I like ribs still, but not as much as I used to. I feel like now I would open a restaurant and make it all of my favorite meals. Whether it’s from my mom’s cooking or that I’ve tried to cook."

Therefore, while Clark still wants to be a restaurant owner, she has now pivoted away from her previous Rib Crib plan.

