Caitlin Clark Admits Losing 'Young Body' Feeling Amid Injury Issues

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark didn't miss a single game due to injury during her four-year tenure playing college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also didn't miss a single game due to injury during her rookie season in the WNBA.

Now, however, Clark is moments away from missing the Fever's 12th game this season (11 regular season games and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship, which doesn't count toward the Fever's regular season record), as Indiana is about to face off against the New York Liberty without her on July 22.

And while there's no clear indication of when Clark will return from her most recent groin injury, most believe she'll be missing at least a couple more games, if only to exercise the utmost caution.

These sudden injury woes have got to be tough on Clark, not only physically, but also mentally. And the 23-year-old star opened up about this during a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, which was published on July 22.

“This is the first time I haven’t felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that,” Clark said in the article. “Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind—it’s been a journey learning about that.”

In addressing this mind aspect, Clark added, “We have a sports psychologist on our staff who I sometimes meet with multiple times a week, to not only talk about basketball but other things in life, and that’s something that’s been important to me over the course of my career. I don’t just talk about things that stress me out but also the joys in my life, and that’s always a good reminder and reset for me.”

Not an easy year for CC. 💕 pic.twitter.com/lhksawBOU2 — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) July 22, 2025

Props to Clark for being willing to open up about her mental state during what has surely been a trying second WNBA season, for more ways than one.

