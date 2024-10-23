Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Prepare Future Rookies For WNBA
The WNBA has never seen a rookie class like the one they received in 2024.
Led by global superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this crop of rookies brought a degree of attention and intrigue to the league that has never been seen before.
Of course, not all of this attention was positive. These rookie superstars had extremely high expectations and faced a lot of scrutiny when those expectations weren't met.
In other words, these rookies went through the ringer, and surely now feel like hardened veterans despite just one season of professional basketball under their belts. That's why their advice to future WNBA rookies from an October 23 post from The Players' Tribune should be taken to heart.
In this 'WNBA Rookie Survival Guide', Fever icon Caitlin Clark said, "Allow yourself some grace — you'll learn, you'll catch on, and you'll get comfortable as time goes on. Have fun; it goes by so fast, so you've got to soak it in."
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese added, "It doesn't matter what number you get drafted; it matters where you get drafted."
Reese was drafted by Chicago with the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft, but was arguably the steal of the entire draft.
Clark's best friend and Las Vegas Aces standout Kate Martin said, "Have an open mind and be ready and willing to learn. I think it's really important to earn the trust of your future teammates by daily repetition, working really hard, and being loud and communicative.
"Have fun, because at the end of the day, it's a game that you love, so go out there and make the most of your opportunity," Martin added.
These are wise words from the most important rookie class in women's basketball history.