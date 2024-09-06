Caitlin Clark and Fever Beat NBA In Viewership
Fans have grown accustomed to reports of the WNBA breaking viewership records this season. While that goes for the W as a whole, it specifically applies to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Well, now it can be said that Clark and the Fever are beating the NBA as well. On the league's own network.
According to Sports Media Watch, Clark and the Fever have been part of four of the nine most watched games on NBA TV this year. With the team's recent contest against the Dallas Wings out rating every game on the channel since a playoff game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks in 2023.
That contest saw Jimmy Butler and the eighth-seed Heat upset the top-seeded Bucks, so it was certainly a high profile matchup at the time.
However, since then, Clark and company have captured two of the top three spots on NBA TV, with the two highest rated contests being the most recent ones.
This goes to show that even if some of the attention around CC was out of curiousity, the interest has continued to build as the season has gone along. And with the Fever playing at the level they are, viewers are being treated to an exciting show on the floor.
Clark and All-Star teammate Kelsey Mitchell have formed the most explosive backcourt in the WNBA in leading the team to the best offense in the sport since July 1. And Clark is staking a claim for MVP with her own individual brilliance.
It seems all this has been enough to give fans WNBA Fever. Especially when it comes to watching Caitlin Clark games.