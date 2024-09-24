Caitlin Clark and Fever WNBA Playoffs Interest Not Quelled By NFL
It can be argued the NFL is the single most popular thing in the United States.
Games routinely draw viewership numbers north of 20 million, an entire day of the week is synonymous with the league, and the Super Bowl is the biggest event in American pop culture.
So, it would be reasonable to expect football to take attention away from almost anything else going on, including Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. But that hasn't been the case, and wasn't again for the team's Game 1 WNBA Playoffs loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Clark's playoff debut still reportedly drew 1.8 million viewers, that according to The Athletic's sports media expert Andrew Marchand.
For context, Clark and the Fever's game against the Sun, which wasn't particularly close, was in the same window as many of the NFL's top games; including a portion of the Baltimore Ravens win over the Dallas Cowboys. Of course the Cowboys are perhaps the marquee franchise in all of football.
This is not the only example of Clark's popularity withstanding the presence of football, as the Fever also drew over a million viewers up against a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers a couple weeks ago.
It's also worth noting that even with the heavy competition, the contest between the Fever and Sun cleared last year's WNBA Finals numbers by a significant margin. That series featuring the champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty averaged 728,000 viewers, which was a 36% increase from the year prior.
It's not as if any more evidence was needed to display the massive influx of fandom Clark has brought to the WNBA, however, it is still noteworthy that the interest wasn't quelled by the NFL.