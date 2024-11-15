Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin Marvel at Iowa Coach Jan Jensen's Mixtape
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team looks much different than it did one season ago.
Of course, the biggest reason for this is because global superstar and generational talent Caitlin Clark is no longer on the team, as she has since become one of the WNBA's best players.
Clark's teammate and close friend Kate Martin has also moved on from Iowa and has carved out a role for herself on the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA roster.
But Iowa's changes from last year to this season aren't limited to their players. Longtime head coach Lisa Bluder decided to retire after 24 seasons at the school, which opened the door for her equally longtime assistant coach Jan Jensen to step into a new head coaching role.
Before Bluder and Jansen came to Iowa, they both coached at Drake University (where Jansen was one of the best players Bluder ever coached before becoming her assistant).
The Hawkeyes are playing Drake on Sunday, November 17. And prior to Jensen facing off against her alma mater, Iowa's Instagram account posted a video of her highlight reel that's captioned, "In honor of our matchup with Drake on Sunday, we present: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗝 𝗠𝗶𝘅𝘁𝗮𝗽𝗲 📽".
And her former players are having a laugh at it.
Caitlin Clark dropped two comments; one of which was her saying, "This can’t be real 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭", while the other said, "Bruh she still shoots EXACTLY like this😭".
Kate Martin added, "Shooters gonna shoot", and her and Clark's Hawkeyes teammates Gabbie Marshall also got in on the fun by saying, "She’s a dawg 🔥".
It seems these Hawkeyes legends had never seen their old assistant coach hooping before.