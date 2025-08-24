Caitlin Clark and LeBron James Share Same Major Sports Prediction

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark loves no sport more than basketball. However, those who have been following No. 22's career understand that her passion for golf isn't too far behind.

When speaking with the media after Clark's rookie WNBA season ended, she was asked about what her plans were for the upcoming offseason and responded with, "Maybe play some golf. That's what I'm gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. So I've got that, I'll become a professional golfer.”

Caitlin Clark’s offseason plans?



“Become a professional golfer.” pic.twitter.com/PJ4R6MSHep — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) September 26, 2024

Clark was only half joking with these comments. In November, she competed in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that was hosted by Annika Sorenstam and took place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Wednesday. And the then-22-year-old produced a solid account of herself, impressing golf pundits and players alike with her ability and the seriousness with which she approached the task.

That said, Clark still couldn't hope to compete against the world's top golfers. When it comes time for the sport's very best, she simply puts the clubs down and becomes a fan.

Nov 13, 2024; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) participates in The Annika golf tournament Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark, LeBron James Make Same Comment About Golf Competition

Golf's TOUR Championship is taking place this weekend, which is one of the sport's most prestigious non-major tournaments. As it currently stands, British golfer Tommy Fleetwood holds a three-stroke lead through 14 holes, which puts him in a good position.

Fleetwood had several high-profile fans in the basketball community on Sunday, as he looks to secure his 11th win as a professional. One of these fans is Caitlin Clark, who made an X post Sunday, writing, "This has to be Fleetwood’s day".

This has to be Fleetwood’s day — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 24, 2025

Many of Clark's fans were confused about what she was talking about, perhaps thinking that Fleetwood Mac was in the running to perform at halftime of the Fever's upcoming game against the Minnesota Lynx Sunday evening. However, those familiar with golf knew she was referring to the golfer.

NBA legend LeBron James certainly would have known what Clark was referring to. And he shared the same stance as her with his own X post, writing, "What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like today is the day".

What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like to day is the day — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2025

This isn't the only post James has made about Sunday's golf activities, as he seems to be posting about it live. Ultimately, Clark will have to turn her attention to the Fever game at some point. But James doesn't have that same responsibility right now, and can therefore hopefully see Fleetwood bring victory home.

