Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Women's Basketball Dominate Sports Illustrated's Power List
It should be apparent to anyone by now that we are in the midst of a true boom when it comes to women's basketball. The latest example being in the form of Sports Illustrated's Power List, which singles out the 50 most influential figures in sports.
The recently released list not only came complete with Reese featured on the cover, but contained an entire feature on the explosion of women's hoops. A moment Reese celebrated by posting, "COVERGIRL FOR @SINOW I think YES! Thank you so much!!"
Given she graced the cover, the Chicago Sky rookie was of course on the list. And obviously so was her fellow rookie, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Clark has been the key catalyst to the aforementioned jump in popularity. Clark's blurb credits her for the record ratings and attendance, while also praising her for keeping her focus on the court.
But those two were not the only selections from the world of women's hoops.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, former player and current analyst Candace Parker, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, USC guard JuJu Watkins, LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson, ESPN analysts Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert all were chosen as well.
This list is only the latest example of the powerful movement that women's basketball is in the midst of, with the influence of the sport's participants only growing all the time.
This was recognized by how many women's hoopers and figures close to the game were chosen amongst the 50 selected by Sports Illustrated.