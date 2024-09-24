Caitlin Clark Applies Iowa Lesson to WNBA Playoffs
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark may be in her first WNBA Playoffs, but she is certainly no stranger to big games.
With the Fever on the brink of elimination after dropping Game 1 to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin was asked how her experience in the NCAA Tournament might prepare her for an elimination game.
Clark of course was a part of numerous one and done contests, including massive matchups with South Carolina, LSU, and UConn while in college. Something she leaned on when discussing the Fever's season being on the line in a Game 2 showdown with the Sun.
This was what Clark had to say to the media about that very subject during practice availability.
"You approach in a way of like, you don't want this to be the end. You wanna keep coming back here, you wanna keep coming to practice, you wanna keep having shoot-around. Or have one more game with your team...I don't want this to end...everybody in our locker room believes we can win this series...we're guaranteed 40 minutes. Go out there and play as hard as you can. Give it everything you've got. As long as you do that, you can be proud of what you did."
Clark also emphasized that she believes the team is up to the task of capturing the must-win game, citing the team's final regular season meeting with the Sun.
"We're capable of beating this team because we have done it."
The Fever will need a better shooting performance from Clark in order to keep the season alive, but one thing is for sure, the moment of a single game elimination will not be too big for Caitlin.
She's been in that position many times before.