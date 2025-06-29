Caitlin Clark Book Author Asserts Angel Reese 'Doesn't Move the Needle' for WNBA

Most members of the women's basketball community would agree that the biggest rivalry between two WNBA players is that of Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky standout Angel Reese, who both entered the league in 2024 after several infamous on-court battles (and taunts) against each other during their respective college careers.

And this rivalry has only escalated during their first two WNBA seasons, which was proven by how Clark's flagrant foul on Reese during their May 17 game against each other sparked what felt like weeks of hot takes and opinions about the relationship these two have with each other.

While both Clark and Reese are massive superstars, there's no debate that Clark holds the edge on the court and when it comes to drawing attention to the sport.

In fact, USA Today columnist Christine Brennan (who authored a book called "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports" that releases on July 8) took this sentiment a step further during a June 27 appearance on an ESPN LA radio show.

"Again, the TV viewership, it’s Caitlin Clark. It’s not Angel and Caitlin. It’s Caitlin. It's Caitlin Clark only," Brennan said, per an X post from @mikeaalen112735.

"And I think Angel is a great rebounder and excellent at what she does. She doesn't move the needle on TV ratings," Brennan added.

🚨Christine Brennan during her interview “ the TV viewership it’s Caitlin Clark. It’s not Angel and Caitlin. It’s Caitlin . Caitlin Clark only ….” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨 Brennan isn’t a scared journalist 🚨🚨🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPaO6Ev3Hp — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) June 29, 2025

While Brennan is right in saying that Reese can't compare to Clark when it comes to TV ratings, many would argue that Reese is the second-biggest attraction the WNBA has to offer in terms of individual players.

Recommended Reading: