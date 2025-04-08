Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Breaks Down Iconic Iowa Scoring Spree Against Male Opponents

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark detailed the story of her most legendary shooting performance during a recent interview.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) pumps up the crowd after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has created countless memorable and legendary moments during her professional career that are etched in the minds of millions of viewers who witnessed them.

However, it's a performance that nearly nobody witnessed when it happened, which could be Clark's most incredible.

Clark was featured on an April 8 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. And at one point in her discussion with the comedy icon, Clark was asked to share a story about what Letterman called "one iconic scrimmage".

After Clark pretended to say that nobody knows whether it truly happened because nobody saw it (we'll come back to that), she then said, "We have a practice team that's all guys... I think we were down 15. We made a couple threes, we cut [the lead] to like 10, maybe."

Letterman then interjected and said, "When you say 'we made a couple of threes', was it you or was everybody making threes?"

"It was me, but the points went to the Iowa Hawkeyes," Clark added with a laugh.

She then added, "So I think I had 22 points in 2 minutes, that was the moral of the story."

Letterman and the crowd were wowed by this moral. Clark then continued talking about how a high school girls' basketball team was watching the practice and was in a state of shock upon seeing this display. This was one of the only times Clark was ever shocked by her own incredible shooting display.

Now, if you'll recall, Clark said nobody saw this legendary scrimmage game (aside from those who were there). However, video has since surfaced of this iconic shooting spree on social media, meaning that her fans can now get a glimpse of what she's talking about.

The video footage shows Clark draining five consecutive logo three-pointers in the 45-second clip, many of which were insanely off balance.

The legend of No. 22 grows with this 22-point practice outburst.

