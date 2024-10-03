Caitlin Clark Breaks Social Media Silence to Send Message After First WNBA Season
For as good as Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is on the basketball court, she may be even better off of it.
Given the microscope that the 22-year-old former Iowa Hawkeye is under at all times, it's fascinating to see how eloquently she speaks in front of a microphone, how well she conducts herself on camera, and the time she takes to interact with her massive fanbase.
She always appears to have the time to sign one more autograph, take one more photo, and produce one more moment with a young fan that they'll remember and cherish for a lifetime. And that is a major part of what makes Clark so beloved.
That being said, she doesn't do much interacting with fans on social media.
While Clark is on Instagram, her posts appear very curated; and she's very rarely on X. However, Clark sent her first X post since her hilarious August 18 post about being a Lexie Hull fan account on Wednesday to address the end of her first WNBA season.
"Year one ✅ — thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life.
See you all in year two 🖤💫," she wrote.
It's cool to hear Clark mention how basketball her been her lifelong dream, especially as clips of her playing the sport as a little girl have been circulating social media in recent days.
While fans now have to wait quite a long time before Clark takes the court in a regular season game again, surely she'll make the wait worth our while.