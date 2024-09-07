Caitlin Clark Called Herself Out Following Fever Loss to Lynx
The Indiana Fever were frustrated in suffering defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx. Caitlin Clark in particular seemed fed up with the referees at times, particularly in the third quarter. But the Fever stormed back in the fourth and the game was in the balance late.
Which is why Clark was frustrated with herself after the contest, as she called attention to one play that may have shifted the outcome.
Clark mentioned a crucial turnover when addressing the media postgame. The play in question came with just over five minutes left in the game. Caitlin had made a spectacular stop on the defensive end and headed the other way in transition with the Fever trailing 78-77.
However, she made a poor decision in trying to force feed Temi Fagbenle between Lynx defenders, resulting in a turnover. Minnesota wound up with a three on the ensuing possession and went on to win 99-88.
To her credit, Clark took full responsibility for the mistake. She had this to say afterwards. “Honestly, I thought we played really good in the fourth. My turnover in transition is what I felt like really kind of ended the momentum for us…honestly made just a really bad read.”
Caitlin didn't put the loss all on her shoulders. She also discussed Indiana's defense and singled that out as the team's biggest area for improvement. Clark lamented that the Fever were outscored by 17 points in the third quarter as a result of struggling to get stops.
Clark did credit the squad for battling back. And she has no reason to be too hard on herself, considering she put up another huge stat line. Caitlin finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists to keep up her torrid production of late.
But in this instance it happened to come in what can now be considered a rare Fever loss.