Caitlin Clark Calls Out 'Disservice' to WNBA From Alyssa Thomas Incident Coverage

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark spoke to the media publicly for the first time since her incident with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas last week during the Fever's July 3 practice.

After saying she believed Thomas' foul was flagrant and condemning any of the hate and threats Thomas and anybody else has received, Clark said, "It's really interesting to me, because I turn the TV on on Sunday, and that game was on Wednesday, and that's all people are still talking about. And I feel like that's just a real disservice to our league," per an X video from Tony East.

"And I get it. You have to talk about it. You talk about whether it's flagrant; you talk about whatever it is. But to continue to beat down, beat down, and then for the narrative to be taken [in] other places, that's really just not acceptable. I think it's hard to see," Clark continued.

"It's a disservice to my team. But it's also a disservice to the other teams in this league, and the other players in this league. There's so much amazing talent, and [there are] so many amazing players that are playing at an incredibly high rate. And I remember, I think it was Sunday, or Saturday, whatever day that was, and I was watching them discuss it on TV... And I honestly just felt bad for the players that were playing games those days.

"I also felt bad for my teammates! They played on Friday, and they dominated; they played really well, but nobody wanted to talk about that. They just wanted to talk about everything else... It's all of our jobs to refocus the narratives a lot of the time. And we can do better at that, and it will help our game grow a lot more," she added.

Lengthy opening statement from Caitlin Clark: pic.twitter.com/fLlwYmvFLy — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 3, 2026

Caitlin Clark Deserves Credit For Wanting to Turn Spotlight Away From Her

There were several reasons why what Clark said on Friday morning deserves a lot of credit. For one, some people on social media were criticizing her for not speaking out about the hate and threats Thomas and her loved ones have received, even though Clark has condemned this sort of behavior numerous times in the past.

Clark didn't let this stop her from doing so once again. But what's even more praiseworthy is what she said afterwards, about wanting the league to focus more on the stories about what's actually happening on the court that don't involve her.

The reason this is so impressive is that Clark is showing that she doesn't always need the attention and the spotlight on her. One couldn't blame her for basking in the reality of always being at the center of discourse and discussion, especially when the majority of people are having her back and showing her support.

Instead, she's publicly saying that less attention should be paid to her, instead diverted to the other great players and great teams in this league, including her own Fever squad that dominated the Los Angeles Sparks without her on June 27.

This is easier said than done, of course, but Clark's words and demeanor make it clear that she's speaking her truth. Hopefully, now that Clark has addressed it, her wish about the narrative moving forward toward on-court action can become reality.