Caitlin Clark Causes Stir in Bold Outfit Alongside Controversial Olympian Eileen Gu
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is more of a homebody when it comes to her offseason appearance in the pop culture world.
Clark has primarily spent the past two WNBA offseasons in Indianapolis, working on her game and preparing for the upcoming Fever campaign. However, there have also been times when Clark has made her presence known at global non-sporting events.
The 24-year-old recently appeared in Miami and was hanging out with some of her Fever teammates who are competing in Unrivaled. After that, it seems that Clark took her talents to Paris, as she has been spotted at the Paris Fashion Week on February 26.
Photos of Clark at the Prada Fashion Show in Paris have surfaced on social media. While it's currently unclear what designer Clark is wearing, given that it's a Prada event and Clark has worn plenty of Prada in the past, it's safe to assume that she's sporting another Prada outfit.
Caitlin Clark Sits Alongside Olympian Eileen Gu at Fashion Show
Clark isn't the only iconic athlete who is present at the Prada Fashion Show on Thursday. Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu was also at the fashion show, and she and Clark were seated next to each other.
Gu commemorated this by posting a selfie of her alongside Clark to her Instagram story on Thursday with the caption, "Hi @CaitlinClark22 👯".
Gu (who is the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, men's or women's, after adding three more medals to her tally at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games) is controversial because she decided to represent China in the Olympics, despite being born and raised in the United States and attending Stanford University.
Gu competed in all three women's freestyle skiing disciplines (slopestyle, big air, and the freeski halfpipe) in Italy earlier this month. She won silver medals in both slopestyle and big air and then won the gold medal in the halfpipe, in what was her final event of the Olympics.
Regardless of the fact that Gu is a polarizing figure in the sports world right now, given her allegiance to China instead of the United States, it's cool to see Clark rubbing shoulders (literally) with an iconic Olympic athlete at a fashion show in Paris.
Perhaps Gu will be seen sitting courtside at a Fever game this year, and maybe Clark will have a gold medal of her own after the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.
