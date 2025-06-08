Caitlin Clark Celebrates Angel Reese Travel Turnover in Enthusiastic Fashion
The Indiana Fever are currently blowing the Chicago Sky out at Chicago's United Center.
Any Sky vs. Fever matchup has become must-see TV at this point, largely because the Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and Sky forward Angel Reese's iconic rivalry they have with each other, which has manifested in multiple moments that have captured headlines.
The most clear example of this was when Clark fouled Reese hard during their May 17 showdown, which prompted Reese to go after Clark and send some choice words her way before the two were separated. Clark received a flagrant foul for the play, and Reese received a technical foul for how she reacted.
Clark is still on the mend from a left quad strain, which means she isn't active during this second game against Reese and the Sky this season. However, that didn't keep Clark from celebrating a Reese mistake during Saturday's game.
At one point in the third quarter, Reese had a clear travel while gathering for a shot attempt. After the foul was called, Clark could be seen jumping off of her team's bench and doing the travel motion with her hands.
The camera then panned to Clark, who turned toward the crowd and pointed her finger in the opposite direction, indicating that it's now Indiana's ball after Reese's travel.
@TheHoopCentral's X account posted a video of this interaction with the caption, "Caitlin Clark after the travel from Angel Reese. 🤣".
This will surely be a widely shared moment given the history between the pair.