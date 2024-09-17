Caitlin Clark Claims It's 'Crazy' To Prefer WNBA Playoffs Opponent
While the Indiana Fever still have one more game to play in the 2024 WNBA regular season, they're already locked into the No. 6 seed for the upcoming playoffs, which begin on September 22.
So although Indiana's final regular season game against the Washington Mystics may not matter in terms of their own seeding, it's still undetermined which team the Fever will face in the first round.
There are currently three teams who could be the No. 3 seed: the Connecticut Sun, the Minnesota Lynx, and the Las Vegas Aces.
The Sun are currently slated to be the No. 3 seed and appear the most likely team to take the spot. For that to change, Connecticut would need to win their remaining two games (one of which is against the Lynx), Minnesota would need to lose their final two games, and/or the Sun would need to lose their final two games while the Aces win their last two contests.
Regardless of who the Fever end up playing, rookie sensation Caitlin Clark doesn't seem to care.
"I don't have a preference, no," Clark said when asked if she has a preference on who the Fever will face, per Matthew Byrne. "I think that would be kind of crazy.
"I just think wherever we go, we go, and you prep the same exact way as you would prep for anybody else," Clark continued. "Obviously, there's a little more on the line, but it's basically going to be new for every single person in our franchise, minus a few players... Whoever we get, we get. And you're happy about it, you're happy to be there, and then you believe that you can compete against them."
The Fever are 1-3 against the Sun this season (although they won their most recent matchup), 2-1 agains the Lynx, and 0-4 against the Aces.