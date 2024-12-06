Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Coaches Iowa Hawkeyes Team on Correct Photo Formation

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was not content with her alma mater's most recent Instagram photo.

Grant Young

Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has made it clear that they can succeed without Caitlin Clark on their roster.

The two-time NCAA National Champion runner-ups have gotten off to an impeccable 8-0 start to the 2024-25 campaign, despite losing three of their best players (Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall) from one season ago.

A big reason for this is because Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen has been elite for the Hawkeyes, and other players who weren't relied on as much to score points in the past have stepped up this year.

Iowa faces a tough test against the Tennessee Volunteers team on Saturday, December 7, as part of the Women's Champions Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hawkeyes got to New York early in order to take in the sights and sounds before their game. And on Friday, the Hawkeyes' Instagram account posted a photo of the team posing in front of the iconic Shubert Theatre with the caption, "Last night in the Big Apple 🍎🗽#Hawkeyes". It appeared they had just watched the "Hell's Kitchen" musical.

While the photo seemed wholesome enough, it didn't keep Clark from commenting and offering her critique.

"I have a lot of thoughts on this photo. But jeez ladies let’s get in unison," she commented.

It seems that Clark expects more from her former team when posing for a nice photo.

We'd imagine that Clark will be tuning in to see whether her alma mater can remain undefeated against Tennessee on Saturday.

