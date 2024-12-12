Caitlin Clark Commands Attention With Eye-Catching Black Dress at Time Event
One of the most unexpectedly beloved aspects of the WNBA season was the pregame outfits.
Prior to each game, players on all 12 (and soon-to-be 13) teams walked into their respective arenas wearing some sort of fresh outfit. So they would walk for a few paces, pretend to not notice the cameras snapping photos so they'd look candid, then pause, strike a pose, and smile at these cameras before walking to their locker rooms.
And fans ate it up, game after game.
But now that the 2024 WNBA season is over, these fans have been deprived of these red carpet-esque outfits from the world's best female basketball players.
Luckily for them, the world's most popular female basketball player turned back the clock and delivered in a big way on Wednesday.
We're talking about Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who just won Time Athlete of the Year for 2024 on Tuesday.
There was an annual A Year in TIME celebration event in New York City on Wednesday, December 12 that Clark showed up (and will be a keynote speaker) at. And she was wearing a dazzling black dress that fans can't get enough of.
X user @ATN7925 posted two photos of Clark posing (one of which where she's holding the Time Magazine cover that she's on the cover it) with the caption, "Omggg obsessed with this look for Caitlin!!"
Fans are noting how much they love this look from the 22-year-old in the comments.
"I think this is the first time I've seen her have a low cut in the front? She looks really pretty!" wrote one fan.
Another added, "I screamed shes so beautiful".
Fans once again have a reason to be thankful for Clark.