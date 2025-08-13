Caitlin Clark Contains Fever Coach Crash Out During Wings Game

The Indiana Fever have had a frustrating August 12 game against the Dallas Wings, which ended up in an 81-80 victory for Dallas.

Regardless of the Wings' losing record to this point, this Tuesday showdown was always going to be an uphill battle for Indiana. This is owed to the fact that all three of the team's rostered point guards (Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson) from one week ago are sidelined with injuries (McDonald and Colson's being season-ending).

As a result, the Fever signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract earlier this week. Yet, Sims only had about a day to acclimate herself to the Fever offense before she was asked to orchestrate the team's offense against Dallas, which would be a tall task for anybody.

This is why the Fever had their work cut out for them and would have needed just about everything to break their way against the Wings to secure a victory.

Caitlin Clark Keeps Stephanie White From Crashing Out

If one was to ask Fever head coach Stephanie White (and she didn't have to get worried about getting fined), she would probably say that the referees made it tougher on her team than necessary on Tuesday night.

White's frustration was apparent at one particular point in the second quarter, and likely would have a reached a boiling point if not for Caitlin Clark.

The Wings had the ball on offense with about four minutes left in the first half. As the ball was getting passed around, Steph White stormed down the Fever's sideline to bark at the referee along the baseline. While White was screaming, Caitlin Clark (who was already standing up on the sideline, seemingly talking to the same referee White was angry at) restrained her, perhaps saving White from receiving a technical foul.

One of the funnier aspects of the Indiana Fever's 2024 season (which was Clark's rookie campaign) was that the team put together what was called the "Caitlin Clark De-Escalation Committee". This group was supposed to restrain Clark whenever she was arguing too much with referees to prevent her from picking up a technical foul.

Now it seems that Clark is part of the Stephanie White De-Escalation Committee, at least while she's still relegated to the bench as her groin continues to heal.

