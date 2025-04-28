Caitlin Clark Conveys How Fever Fixed 'Missing' Locker Room Ingredient for 2025
The Indiana Fever had an extremely successful 2024 WNBA season, especially given that the team had been stuck at the bottom of the league standings for most of the past decade before Caitlin Clark came to town.
And because finishing seasons in last place had become common, making it to the playoffs (which the Fever did in 2024) was a reason to celebrate. Now, however, the expectations are way higher for Indiana, especially after the roster additions and improvements they made during the 2025 offseason.
One emphasis was adding more veteran players, which was accomplished by the Fever signing former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson in free agency.
And when speaking with the media on April 28, Clark conveyed how bringing Bonner on board addresses something vital that Indiana lacked last season.
"[DeWanna Bonner] has been tremendous. She's such a selfless leader," Clark said, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic. "She's here to win. She says that, but she really means it, and she leads in that example every single day."
She later added, "Everybody knows we have so much talent. But at the same time, you have to put that together... It's going to take a little bit of time to figure things out, figure out how everybody works with one another."
"When [Bonner] speaks, everybody listens. I think that was a piece of the thing we were missing last year. It's like we didn't really have that inside of our locker room," Clark added. "So just really grateful for that, and just the way she talks and she leads, for me, as a second-year point guard, I want to win for her."
Bonner is clearly making her impact felt both on and off the court for her new Fever team.