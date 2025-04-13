Caitlin Clark Conveys Why the Masters Is Her Favorite Sports Event
Sunday marks the final round of the Masters golf tournament, which is one of the most iconic American sports events that always attracts many celebrities.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's love for golf has been well-documented to this point. And during an April 12 interview with Kira K. Dixon for the Masters' Under The Umbrellas show, Clark (who is present at the 2025 Masters) conveyed why it's her personal favorite sports event.
"Honestly, I would probably put it number one," Clark said when asked where the Masters ranks for her favorite sporting events. "And I think it's just so different than anything else. There's really just nothing like this, and I think the aspect of not having your phone is so unique. Like, you can tell that everybody is so invested, and they're really just there to watch the greatness of the athletes.
"You're really just living in the moment. And I think as a professional athlete, you can empathize with that," Clark continued. "And I think that's really cool. And then I just feel like a normal fan, getting to follow on the course... I saw Josh Allen and Luke Combs, and a few others last night, that's what we all love about it. You're just one of the normal fans walking around and doing all of the same exact stuff."
She then added, "There's just a peacefulness about it. So I would put that up there at probably number one, because it's just so different. There is really nothing like this."
It's surely nice for Clark that she can enjoy spectating without people constantly taking photos of her.