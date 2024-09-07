Caitlin Clark Criticized Herself For Emotional Reaction to Referees
The Indiana Fever suffered their first loss in six games on Friday, as they were defeated by the Minnesota Lynx 99-88 at home; marking their first loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since July 10.
It was a frustrating night for the Fever. Not only were they pushed to the brink by a fundamentally elite Lynx team, but Caitlin Clark and company appeared to believe they were also battling the referees.
The game's third quarter best represents this. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston got a technical foul for jawing at a referee less than 90 seconds into the quarter, and Clark cost her team a possession for laying on the ground, seemingly upset about a no-call, while the Lynx pushed in transition with a bit over two minutes to go.
While Clark probably had a good case for a foul on that play, she admitted that she let her emotions get the better of her during Indiana's postgame press conference.
"Yeah, I think there's definitely a line," Clark said of her in-game passion potentially becoming detrimental. "I thought it was frustrating, I thought I got fouled a couple times there in the second half on midrange jump shots. And... it happens. Sometimes they get called, sometimes they don't. It is what it is."
She continued a moment later by saying, "I think I could have done a little bit better job of controlling my emotions. But I think it just started bad for us and continued to snowball. And that's something we have to control a little but better.
"But yeah, I think there's a line, and sometimes your passion, your emotion, can get to ya," she added. "But that's never [anything] I would ever change, or anybody on our team would change."
Fever head coach Christie Sides added of Clark's emotion, "She’s just so passionate. When she is upset or mad, we’ve been working on trying to figure out how to get past those moments. I was worried she was going to pick up a [technical foul]... she’s gotta learn that in those moments, I need my point guard to have a cool head.
"If it’s not a foul call you thought, you gotta get back," Sides concluded.
Clark is right in saying that nobody would want to take that passion and emotion out of her game. But she's also right in saying it would be wise to reel that passion in at times.