Caitlin Clark Doesn't Care About Receiving WNBA MVP Votes
The official 2024 WNBA MVP voting was released earlier today.
Las Vegas Aces star forward A'ja Wilson became the league's second-ever unanimous MVP, earning all 67 first-place votes.
After Wilson in voting was Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (who received every second-place vote except one), then New York Liberty forward and 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart got third-place, then Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark was fourth in voting, earning 6 third-place votes, 26 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes.
It's extremely impressive to see a rookie among these bona fide veteran WNBA superstars and is a true testament to what Clark has accomplished in her brief professional career.
Yet, if the 22-year-old's comments on earning fourth place before Indiana's playoff game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday are any indication, she couldn't care less about the honor.
“I mean, it’s cool. But at the same time, I don’t really care," Clark said about finishing fourth place in MVP voting, per Matthew Byrne. "My life is very unaffected by that. I'm just gonna try to go out and there and help my team.
"Obviously, our goal was to get to the playoffs," Clark continued. "But, you know, I have a belief that we can come in here and we can win this series. But approaching it one game at a time. So I think that's where my focus is, but obviously it's pretty night and day from where we first started. So I feel like that's something to be proud of and find confidence in."
Individual accolades aside, Clark has always been the epitome of a team player.