Caitlin Clark Dubs Her 'Big Fan' LeBron James Greatest Basketball Player of All Time
NBA legend LeBron James has been a clear advocate for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark over the past year.
This has been seen with multiple X posts LeBron has made praising Clark, such as when he wrote, "If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE" back on April 7.
He followed this up with, "CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS," in an August 30 post that has over 18 million views after Clark went off for 31 points and 12 assists in the Indiana Fever's 100-81 win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
He also spoke at length about Clark's impact in a September 26 article from Esquire, saying, "I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump... And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent.
"She’s a transcendent player," James continued. "And obviously we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues. And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch."
Now Clark has sent praise back LeBron's way as part of an interview with Time magazine that was released on December 11.
"LeBron never messaged me directly, but it has been cool to just see his support of myself and the W[NBA] overall," Clark said. "You can tell he really watches and turns it on. And he has been a big fan of myself from college and now in the W.
"I mean, he's the greatest basketball player of all time," Clark added. "So I think that's pretty cool."
Game recognize game. And perhaps GOAT recognize GOAT by the end of Clark's career.