Caitlin Clark Earns First Technical Foul of 2025 During Fever Preseason Game
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark received six technical fouls during her rookie 2024 regular season. If she had received one more, she would have been suspended for a game.
Clark has earned a reputation for speaking her mind with referees, even if the byproduct is a technical foul and an easy free throw for the opposing team. While Clark has said several times this past offseason that she was going to try and limit her technicals in 2025 to two, she isn't off to a good start in that regard.
During the Fever's May 10 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream, Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post that read, "CC just got a technical foul for talking to the ref after a turnover led to an open Bri Jones layup. Looks like she was looking for a foul on the possession that led to her TO."
Peterson added in a subsequent X post that preseason technical fouls do not count toward the seven technical foul limit that results in a one-game suspension, so Clark is clear in that regard.
An X post from @nosyone4 appears to show the moment when Clark received the technical, as she threw a basketball against a basket's stanchion out of frustration in the second quarter and then let the ball keep rolling on the ground, which may have prompted a delay of game.
This, combined with Clark arguing with a referee, is certainly more than enough to earn a technical.
Despite this one not counting toward her regular season total, it seems that fans can reasonably expect Clark to receive more than her stated goal of two technical fouls this year.