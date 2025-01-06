Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Explains Why She Didn't Complain About Quick Iowa to WNBA Turnaround

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark didn't have time to complain about playing two consecutive seasons of basketball.

Grant Young

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark attends the press conference welcoming Stephanie White as the team's new head coach Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, held on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark attends the press conference welcoming Stephanie White as the team's new head coach Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, held on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark essentially played two consecutive basketball seasons from October 2023 through to September 2024.

And she wasn't alone, as every member of the 2024 WNBA Draft class dealt with the same. In fact, every WNBA Draft class has to deal with this because of where the WNBA Draft and the ensuing season start compared to where the NCAA season ends.

It would be hard to fault Clark or any other player for complaining about this grueling stretch of games, especially because of how hard it can be on the body. But Clark conveyed why she didn't complain about what amounts to over 80 games played in a calendar year during her appearance on a January 2 episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

"My high school to college transition was so weird because it was COVID, so I didn't even know when I was going to go to college," Clark said when asked whether her transition from high school to college or college to the WNBA was more difficult.

She then discussed how her freshman year at Iowa was her, her teammates, and Iowa football and men's basketball players sharing a dorm building (which the Kelce brothers thought sounded fun) before adding, "Obviously, going from college to the pros, I think it's just the time span, that's just so weird about it. It's just so short and condensed, you don't have much time.

"At that point, it is what it is. Everybody has to deal with the same thing," Clark added. "So that's what I told myself. It's like 'There's no point in complaining. Everybody is dealing with it. It's not any different.'"

Luckily Clark now has an entire offseason to rest and recharge before her second campaign with the Indiana Fever begins.

