Caitlin Clark Fans Celebrate Simone Biles Winning SI Sportsperson of the Year
On Thursday, it was announced that American artistic gymnast and 11-time Olympic medalist (seven of which are gold) Simone Biles was named Sports Illustrated's 2024 Sportsperson of the Year.
In the feature article that SI's Stephanie Apstein wrote about Biles amid the announcement, Apstein said, “Biles is SI’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year because she won gold, and then another gold, and then another; because she changed the face of her sport and the conversations around athletes in general; because she continues to speak out about issues that matter to her.”
The athlete who was probably next in consideration for this SI Sportsperson of the Year award was Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, if only because she won Time Athlete of the Year.
However, Clark's huge fanbase isn't lamenting her not winning the SI honor that was bequeathed to Biles. Quite the contrary, in fact.
Popular Clark X fan page @cc22report wrote Thursday, "Would it have been cool for CC to win SI POTY
"Of course it would have
"But
"There's no denying the argument for Simone is extremely strong, or that she is a deserving winner
"I think it's the correct result to have her and CC both win major POTY awards since they both had crazy historic years
"In the end, you tip your cap and move on, the future waits for no one".
Another Clark fan page @FeverBandwagon added, "Women’s sports are so up. ✨
Congrats, @Simone_Biles, you are the 🐐."
Major Caitlin Clark fan Ken Swift wrote, "Congrats to this amazing woman! They are going to say we are gonna be mad, but even Caitlin would respect this choice."
We know that there's mutual respect between Biles and Clark after Biles visited the Fever in their locker room after a game last year. So surely Clark is celebrating this achievement for the Olympic legend as well.