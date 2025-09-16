Caitlin Clark Fans Furious Over Paige Bueckers WNBA Rookie Award Treatment Disparity

On September 16, news broke that Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers won the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She received 70 of 72 possible votes for the award.

While Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron (who received the other two votes) produced a fantastic first year in the WNBA, it would be hard for just about anybody to justify placing Bueckers over her in the Rookie of the Year voting. In fact, many would argue that Bueckers was just as clear a Rookie of the Year winner as Caitlin Clark was (who received 66 out of 67 potential votes for the award) one season ago.

Bueckers learned she had earned this honor when WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised her in person during her "Spirit Tunnel" walk at The Jennifer Hudson Show, handing her the trophy and offering her congratulations.

Last year, Engelbert let Clark knew she won the award by giving her a phone call at the end of a Fever practice.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to volunteers gathered Thursday, July 17, 2025, as part of the WNBA’s Changemaker Day held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The community service initiative is hosted by the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee, Project Period Indy and Indy Hygiene Hub. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Fans Irked Over Difference in Paige Bueckers Rookie Award Treatment

The disparity between how Clark and Bueckers received this news from Engelbert has many Clark fans feeling upset on social media Tuesday.

"WNBA commish Cathy Englebert with two vastly different ways to announce the ROY winner," one X user wrote, along with a screenshot of Bueckers getting the trophy from Engelbert and former Fever coach Christie Sides holding a photo up, which was when Clark was informed about winning the award last year.

WNBA commish Cathy Englebert with two vastly different ways to announce the ROY winner pic.twitter.com/XlPtjGywOW — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 16, 2025

Another X user posted a video of both moments with the caption, "The WNBA commissioner decided to put in a little more effort on this year's Rookie of the Year announcement".

The WNBA commissioner decided to put in a little more effort on this year's Rookie of the Year announcement 😅 pic.twitter.com/OEmDQUfukl — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 16, 2025

Basketball media analyst Rachel DeMite made an X post that read, "Cathy didn't even FaceTime Caitlin last year.. just a team call on speaker wow".

Cathy didn't even FaceTime Caitlin last year.. just a team call on speaker wow 😭 — Rachel A DeMita (@RADeMita) September 16, 2025

And many other fans have expressed their frustration over this.

This is how u announce rookie of the year . Caitlin Clark got her roy announcement on a phone call last season .Has a league ever treated their biggest star worse than Caitlin Clark got treated ? 🚨🚨 https://t.co/nFN2eH5BNb — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) September 16, 2025

I knew Cathy was gonna fly out for Paige 😂 who got that CC video? https://t.co/hg1H0b6QB7 — Room (@District22FC) September 16, 2025

Another fan noted an important distinction between last year and this year: Clark was preparing for the WNBA playoffs when she won the award, while Bueckers' season is already over with the Wings. But didn't ease the fan's frustration.

I don’t care if they were in the playoffs or not…nasty business how they handled this last year. https://t.co/bcx1oloHFV — Paulene (@PF_MTNative) September 16, 2025

Fans Notice Difference in WNBA Rookie of the Year Shirts

It wasn't just Engelbert giving Bueckers the Rookie of the Year trophy in person that angered people. One X user posted a video of Nike Basketball's 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year t-shirt (which said exactly that) compared to a much cooler and customized version this year for Bueckers.

Clark's fans are also frustrated about this, with one writing, "Yeah. This isn’t ok. Last year this idea of not giving Caitlin too much shine was insane and highly disappointing. This is not a knock on Paige."

Yeah. This isn’t ok. Last year this idea of not giving Caitlin too much shine was insane and highly disappointing. This is not a knock on Paige. https://t.co/NrjTnfdxKI — Ken Swift (@kenswift) September 16, 2025

that really is nasty work tho — Mo (@crybabyrcc) September 16, 2025

Whoever brought CC's ROTY's shirt from Nike are idiots! I need my $'s worth, I need effort, and Respect for the athlete. — Honey (@FlowerlySuki) September 16, 2025

Again, some context is important, because the back of Clark's Nike Basketball ROTY shirt included some of her record-breaking stats from her rookie season on the back, which was actually quite cool.

But fans are still within their rights to feel frustrated about this disparity.

