Caitlin Clark Fans Love Women's Sports Centric Super Bowl Commercial
On the morning of February 9, the Wall Street Journal dropped news that several women's basketball superstars would be featured on Nike's first Super Bowl commercial in 27 years.
"WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and a powerhouse lineup of more than half a dozen other female athletes, including Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka and track star Sha'carri Richardson, are all set to appear in Nike's 90-second commercial which will air during the National Football League's championship game," Suzanne Vranica wrote in the article.
It also added, "The new ad, three times the length of most Super Bowl spots, delivers a message of resilience and defiance. Featuring WNBA stars Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu, along with other elite female athletes, it showcases the women shooting, jumping, running—hyping up fans and even crying—while a voice-over lists the many things female athletes are told they can't do."
The commercial (which also included USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins) aired a few minutes before halftime of the game — and immediately caught a ton of attention on social media.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's fanbase is making their love for the commercial apparent on social media.
"Caitlin Clark and these incredible female athletes showed up strong for Nike!" one X user wrote.
A Clark fan account posted several screenshots of No. 22 in the commercial with the caption, "GOAT things".
Nike posted a Clark-specific clip on X soon after the commercial aired with the caption, "CAITLIN CLARK
"Logo Legend
"NCAA All-Time leading scorer and a walking bucket
"Time's 2024 Athlete of the Year
"WNBA Rookie of the Year".
There's no question that Nike created one of the most memorable commercials during this year's Super Bowl.