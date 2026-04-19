Caitlin Clark's First Training Camp Highlight Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing

While women's basketball fans were grateful to see Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark cooking for Team USA during the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament last month, the realization that No. 22 is back in action hits harder when she's wearing a Fever jersey.

Therefore, April 19 felt like a holiday for many fans, given that the Fever's preseason training camp began. And Clark wasted no time giving fans something to fawn over, making them remember why they fell in love with her game in the first place.

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) smiles | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Training Camp Pass Sparks Shared Reaction From Fever Fans

The Fever posted a snippet of Clark practicing with her teammates on Sunday afternoon. In the video, Clark can be seen catching either a rebound or a wayward pass with her right hand and whipping it to Myisha Hines-Allen in the paint with one fluid motion. MHA makes the catch, finishes for a layup, then looks back at Clark with an astonished expression.

The post is captioned, "CC one-handed catch & pass 🫣".

CC one-handed catch & pass 🫣 pic.twitter.com/defs5iqjjX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 19, 2026

The post is quickly catching the attention of fans, who are seeing similarities in the way MHA looked at No. 22.

"My favorite part of this is the look on MHA's face after she converts. We call that look The Jonquel," @cc22report wrote, referencing the look that New York Liberty star center Jonquel Jones gave Clark after an extraordinary pass during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Caitlin Clark is fired up after battling through Kelsey Plum's aggressive defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fMLWJDxriz — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 21, 2024

"First thing I thought about! 🤣," @Nikelodeon2021 said in response to this.

@joyceli2425 added, "My thoughts exactly lol. MHA was like d*** that’s the kinda assist I’m going to get."

"LOL she gave Caitlin the same look Jonquel Jones did during the All-Star game," said @Riizzzie.

"MHA smiling cause she can’t believe this is her life now," said @clarkxindy22.

@Nikelodeon2021 wrote, "MHA said, where have you been all my life? This season is about to be fun! 🤣 Let’s work".

@WindiRobinson1 said, "Ooooh CC cookin’ with 🔥🔥🔥 MHA was 😃😁".

Ooooh CC cookin’ with 🔥🔥🔥 MHA was 😃😁 — Windi Robinson (@WindiRobinson1) April 19, 2026

"The look after she put the lay-up in off Caitlin as if to say WTF did i just see cracked me up," said @scottde07820838.

"The look back is like, how did she do that?" noted @Mike_writer.

"She looking at her like she just saw a wizard. Welcome to Indy MHA this is that girl they been telling you about," said @Ser_Dweeb.

She looking at her like she just saw a wizard.



Welcome to Indy MHA this is that girl they been telling you about. https://t.co/dywyM0d7Jv — Michael (@Ser_Dweeb) April 19, 2026

This will not be the last time that fans and players are awestruck by a pass Clark makes this season.