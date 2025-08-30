Caitlin Clark Gets 4-Word Injury Return Advice From 4-Time WNBA Champion

The Indiana Fever now have five games remaining in the 2025 WNBA regular season, and star guard Caitlin Clark is still not back from the groin injury she suffered against the Connecticut Sun on July 17.

There have been some encouraging signs regarding Clark's eventual return. The most notable is that she is participating in some aspects of the Fever's practice activity, including being part of their pregame shootaround before facing the Los Angeles Sparks on August 29. What's more, there's a good chance Clark is doing more intensive basketball activities behind closed doors, when the cameras aren't rolling.

Still, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Clark should be returning to the court at all this season or if she's better suited to sit out, ensure she's fully healthy, and return for the 2026 campaign. Some believe this would be for the best, as every time Clark has tried to return from a soft tissue injury this season (of which there have been four total, including a minor one during preseason), she ultimately got hurt again.

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Cynthia Cooper Gives Caitlin Clark Clear Injury Return Advice

Cynthia Cooper is one of the most decorated women's basketball players in the sport's history, as she won four WNBA championships, four Finals MVP awards, and two WNBA MVP awards.

Cooper was a guest on an August 30 episode of CBS Sports' We Need to Talk show. And at one point, she was asked to give Clark advice on whether she should return from her injury.

"You've got to heal," Cooper said about Clark. "You can't go through a season dipping in, coming out... just heal. Because when we see Caitlin Clark, we want to see the real Caitlin Clark. We want to see you play the way we know you are capable of playing, with the fire you bring to every single game and every single competition, every single matchup. We want to see you shine.

"So heal, sweetheart," Cooper added. "Let your leg heal. So when you come out, you're firing on all cylinders, and you're the Caitlin Clark — you're better than the Caitlin Clark — we saw in your rookie year. And keep your mind right... Keep your mind right during this phase that you have to heal. Just keep your fire going, and be ready to step back out there on the court, both physically and mentally."

While Cooper's advice makes a ton of sense, Clark's competitive fire that she alluded to will make it tough to keep No. 22 sidelined if and when the Fever make the playoffs.

Recommended Reading: