Caitlin Clark Gets Blunt About 'Most Important' WNBA Player Needs in Next CBA

The ongoing negotiations between the WNBA and the league's players for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) have been looming like a cloud over WNBA All-Star Weekend.

While the players (and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert) have certainly had their fair share of fun, things take a serious turn every time these negotiations get brought up, because it's very clear that the two sides aren't seeing eye-to-eye yet.

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was present in Thursday's big CBA meeting, which apparently didn't produce any progress in terms of getting a deal done.

Clark was asked about how WNBA salary compares to the money she makes from off-court endorsements when speaking with the media before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and used it as an opportunity to get honest about the CBA.

"We should be paid more, and hopefully that's the case moving forward, as the league continues to grow," Clark said, per an X post from Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak on SI. "That's something that's probably the most important thing that we're in the room advocating about."

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA CBA negotiations down to the simplest form pic.twitter.com/fbzG9Kfc0d — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 19, 2025

This is in line with what Clark's co-WNBA All-Star captain, Napheesa Collier, said when asked about CBA negotiations on July 18, as she stressed that salaries and revenue sharing are the most crucial aspects of the next CBA to her.

While there's still plenty of time for a deal to get done by both sides, it's a little concerning how far apart the league and its players seem to be at the moment.

