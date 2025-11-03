Caitlin Clark Gets Cameo Request in Basketball Movie Sequel

While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has accomplished a staggering amount of off-court accolades during her young basketball career, one thing she hasn't done (yet) is appear on the big screen.

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, given that Clark is still just 23 years old and has an insanely busy basketball schedule. And given how much time she dedicates to improving herself on the court, it's hard to imagine her finding the time and energy to star in a movie at this point.

But we wouldn't put anything past No. 22, especially because she'll surely be highly sought after in Hollywood for years to come. Not to mention that she wouldn't necessarily need to be a movie's star to appear in a film. She could also do a cameo role, such as Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum's brief (but memorable) appearance in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie that came out earlier this year.

Juwanna Mann Star Wants Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to Make Cameo in Sequel

Basketball fans may remember the 2002 Hollywood film Juwanna Mann; the plot of which, according to IMDb, "A star basketball player decides to dress up as a woman and join the women's professional basketball league when his on-court antics get him suspended."

The star in that film was Miguel A. Nunez Jr. And during a November 3 interview with TMZ, Nunez Jr. made a comment that should get Caitlin Clark (and Angel Reese) fans very excited.

Nunez Jr. began by asserting that a Juwanna Mann sequel is in the works and will likely come out sometime in 2026. Nunez Jr. then added that much of the original movie's cast will be coming back and that it will be loaded with celebrity cameos.

"I hope Angel Reese," Nunez Jr. said when noting potential cameos for the sequel. The interviewer said Angel Reese would be "fire", prompting Nunez Jr. to add, "Caitlin Clark [too!]. I love her. I love Angel Reese."

He also said that in an ideal world, he would be beating Clark in the next Juwanna Mann movie and then marrying Angel Reese, which is sure to raise eyebrows given that Nunez Jr. is 66 years old and Angel Reese is 23.

While Nunez Jr. saying that he wants Clark and Reese to make cameos is still a long way away from either of them actually appearing in this reported Juwanna Mann sequel, this is still an interesting story fans would be wise to keep an eye on.

