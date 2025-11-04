Caitlin Clark Gets Candid About Staying Humble Despite Superstar Status

There's a case to be made that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark doesn't get enough credit for the way she handles the massive spotlight on her.

Or perhaps the more fitting word would be microscope, given that everything the 23-year-old star says (or doesn't say) and does (or doesn't do) often gets turned into a story, regardless of whether that's her intention. That's a lot of pressure for somebody who is less than two years removed from graduating from college.

Despite this, Clark has handled all scrutiny with impressive grace. She has managed to avoid making any serious blunders that could really harm her image, and even what she does let her emotions get the better of her, it's always on the basketball court, which can be chalked up to her passion and devotion to the sport she loves.

Caitlin Clark Sends Strong Message About Staying Humble Throughout Baskeball Journey

Clark makes a killing as a speaker during offseason engagements. The most recent example of this came during her November 3 appearance at the 13th annual Becker's Healthcare CEO + CFO Roundtable, which is taking place in Chicago.

At one point when speaking, Clark was asked about what her "internal compass" has been throughout her basketball journey.

"I think, honestly, probably just humility," Clark said in response, per an X post from @drleovalentin. "I think that's kind of just how I was raised. And also, I love what I do every single day. And that makes it really easy for me to continue to show up.

"I love the people that I get to be around with, whether it's my teammates, whether it's my coaches. Or, you know, there's really nothing like walking in front of a sold-out crowd, and there's young boys and girls cheering for you. For me, that's just a very humbling feeling," Clark continued. "At the end of the day, that's why you do it; because you love it, you love to compete. And yeah, you want to continue to get better at it.

"For myself, I'm only 23, and I hope to have a long career ahead. But I think for myself, it's just the love I continue to have over the course of my career. And throughout high school, and college, and now, professionally," she concluded.

It's cool to hear Clark speak so candidly about the values that have gotten her to this point, which will continue to propel her to new heights in this basketball journey.

